FIFA 23 predicts a legendary World Cup for Lionel Messi in Qatar

For all the claims of the game being an unrealistic simulation of real-life soccer, FIFA has done a spectacular job at predicting World Cup champions in the past. EA Sports has been running in-game simulations for over a decade and is on a run of three consecutive World Cup winners guessed correctly.

Extensive research consisting of passionate conversations with some buddies over a pint has convinced us that getting three World Cup predictions in a row right is highly unlikely. EA Sports’ past success in this department should be music to Lionel Messi’s ears because if it turns out correctly again, he’s set for an unparalleled ride into the sunset.

According to FIFA 23, the Qatar World Cup winner will be Argentina, led to glory by the magnificent Messi. The legendary forward scored eight goals in the seven simulated matches played, the last of which brought his country its third World Cup title in a 1-0 final victory.

It probably looks as if it couldn’t get any better for the Argentine, but it actually can. On the losing end of the final in EA’s prediction was Brazil, Argentina’s eternal rival. Left in third place was the reigning champion, France.

Messi’s eight goals in Qatar secured him the Golden Boot in this scenario. Needless to say, that award was accompanied by the Golden Ball as well, recognizing Messi as the best player in the World Cup. Argentina’s fairytale run in Qatar was completed by goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who was awarded the Golden Glove for being the best goalie at the tournament.

Five players represented the champions in the 2022 World Cup Team of the Tournament in this simulation. Messi and Martínez were joined by Marcos Acuña, Leandro Paredes, and Rodrigo de Paul. Brazil had three of the players on the team, none of which are Neymar. France had two players, and Portugal had one.

Emiliano Martínez – Argentina

João Cancelo – Portugal

Raphaël Varane – France

Marquinhos – Brazil

Marcos Acuña – Argentina

Leandro Paredes – Argentina

Rodrigo de Paul – Argentina

Vinícius – Brazil

Lionel Messi – Argentina

Kylian Mbappé – France

Richarlison – Brazil

EA Sports’ FIFA 23 prediction looks like Messi hand-picked every aspect of it. It’s far from an impossible scenario, though. Argentina finally broke their international trophy drought with Messi last year at Copa América by beating Brazil 1-0 in the final. Sounds familiar, right? Who’s to say we can’t see a repeat of that in a few weeks?