EA Sports unveiled the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) set today, chosen by the FIFA 20 community.

The cards are already available in Ultimate Team for a limited time. You can earn one of them in FUT packs but can also experience them in FUT Draft since they’ll available there, too.

The FIFA 20 community has voted for this specific set. There are cards that are well-suited for the current meta, such as the 92-rated Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, the 92-rated Felipe Anderson from West Ham, and the 88-rated Moses Simon from Nantes.

With nearly half a million votes, the Community Team of the Season So Far, as chosen by you, is here! 👏🔵#TOTSSF #FUT20https://t.co/91Z5ivak93 pic.twitter.com/9SDxZR0hSR — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 24, 2020

Along with this set of cards, EA has released two TOTSSF objective players that you can earn by simply playing the game: an 89-rated Marcus Thuram from Borussia Mönchengladbach and an 88-rated Ivan Toney from Peterborough United.

If you like to complete squad-building challenges (SBC), EA has added a 90-rated Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain, which costs around 150,000 FUT coins, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Here’s the set of TOTSSF community cards that were released today. They include the players’ new overall rating as well as the overall from their gold card.

First team

GK: Thibaut Courtois 88 -> 93 (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 88 -> 93 (Real Madrid) CB: Diego Godín 88 -> 93 (Internazionale)

Diego Godín 88 -> 93 (Internazionale) CB: Joe Gomez 80 -> 93 (Liverpool)

Joe Gomez 80 -> 93 (Liverpool) CB: Gerard Piqué 88 -> 93 (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué 88 -> 93 (Barcelona) CDM: Casemiro 87 -> 92 (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 87 -> 92 (Real Madrid) CDM: Fernandinho 87 -> 91 (Manchester City)

Fernandinho 87 -> 91 (Manchester City) CDM: Sergio Busquets 89 -> 93 (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 89 -> 93 (Barcelona) CM: Thiago 87 -> 93 (Bayern Munich)

Thiago 87 -> 93 (Bayern Munich) LM: Felipe Anderson 84 -> 92 (West Ham)

Felipe Anderson 84 -> 92 (West Ham) CAM: Julian Brandt 84 -> 90 (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84 -> 90 (Borussia Dortmund) CF: Wilfried Zaha 83 -> 92 (Crystal Palace)

Reserves