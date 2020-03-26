FIFA 20 releases special card for Asensio’s victory in LaLiga Challenger Cup

EA Sports has created a FIFA 20 Moments card to celebrate Real Madrid star Marcos Asensio’s victory in the LaLiga Challenger Cup last weekend.

The Spaniard beat every LaLiga soccer player he faced in the charity tournament, proving how good he is at FIFA 20. It was a good initiative embraced by the players amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has canceled or postponed soccer matches all around the globe.

You can get Asensio’s Moments card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) that will be available for the next two days. The card requires around 80,000 FIFA coins worth of players at the moment, according to FIFA website FUTBIN.

¡Campeón 🎮🏆⚽! Player Moments Marco Asensio is now available in-game pic.twitter.com/cJla3qI309 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 26, 2020

Asensio’s newest card is well-rounded and the value is great. With the right chemistry style, it can become a 94-rated center-attacking midfielder, according to FUTBIN. The only thing that will let you down sometimes if you use this card will be its three-star weak foot.

Most of the famous soccer players usually receive a unique version of their card in-game, which is 99-rated. But it’ll be a great addition to your Ultimate Team, especially if you want to build a Real Madrid or Spanish squad.

Here’s what you need to complete Asensio’s Moments SBC.