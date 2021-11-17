EA unveils TOTW 9 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This might be the best TOTW released so far.

EA Sports added the ninth Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or when national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players on this TOTW are a 92-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, a 91-rated Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, an 86-rated Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa, and 84-rated Ismaïla Sarr from Watford.

As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the ninth TOTW cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: Emiliano Martínez 86-rated (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martínez 86-rated (Aston Villa) LB: Joakim Mæhle 81-rated (Atalanta)

Joakim Mæhle 81-rated (Atalanta) CB: Jonny Evans 83-rated (Leicester City)

Jonny Evans 83-rated (Leicester City) RB: Christopher Trimmel 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Christopher Trimmel 81-rated (Union Berlin) CM: Enis Bardhi 82-rated (Levante)

Enis Bardhi 82-rated (Levante) CM: Zambo Anguissa 81-rated (Napoli)

Zambo Anguissa 81-rated (Napoli) RM: Jonas Hofmann 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Jonas Hofmann 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: Xherdan Shaqiri 82-rated (Lyon)

Xherdan Shaqiri 82-rated (Lyon) RW: Ismaïla Sarr 84-rated (Watford)

Ismaïla Sarr 84-rated (Watford) ST: Kylian Mbappé 92-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappé 92-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Harry Kane 91-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

