EA unveils TOTW 3 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The stars of the week are Son Heung-min and Phil Foden.

EA Sports added the third Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

Team of the Week 3️⃣ is live ❗️. Some of the best performances from around the world of football are recognized in #TOTW 3. In #FIFA22 now 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4S7kFuNTui — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 6, 2021

The best players on this TOTW are a 90-rated Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur, an 89-rated Luis Suárez from Atlético de Madrid, an 86-rated Phil Foden from Manchester City, an 85-rated César Azpilicueta from Chelsea, and an 84-rated Kevin Trapp from Eintracht Frankfurt.

As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the third TOTW cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: Kevin Trapp 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Amir Rrahmani 81-rated (Napoli)

Amir Rrahmani 81-rated (Napoli) CB: Philipp Lienhart 81-rated (SC Freiburg)

Philipp Lienhart 81-rated (SC Freiburg) RWB: César Azpilicueta 85-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 85-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Manuel Locatelli 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Manuel Locatelli 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Andrés Iniesta 83-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Andrés Iniesta 83-rated (Vissel Kobe) LM: Son Heung-min 90-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min 90-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) LW: Phil Foden 86-rated (Manchester City)

Phil Foden 86-rated (Manchester City) CF: Anderson Talisca 84-rated (Al Nassr)

Anderson Talisca 84-rated (Al Nassr) ST: Luis Suárez 89-rated (Atlétido de Madrid)

Luis Suárez 89-rated (Atlétido de Madrid) ST: Jonathan David 84-rated (Lille)

Bench