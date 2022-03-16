EA unveils TOTW 26 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can now get their hands on the 26th set of Team of the Week (TOTW) cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, which EA Sports added today. The player items are available through the FUT market and in player packs.

EA adds a new set of TOTW cards every Wednesday with players who stood out during league matches or when national team games end. The cards released today will be replaced next week, but players can have multiple TOTW cards, so the same player can be featured in the next TOTW packs.

This week’s highest-rated players include 92-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, 89-rated Wojciech Szczesny from Piemonte Calcio, 87-rated Matthias Ginter from Borussia M’gladbach, 87-rated Daniel Parejo from Villarreal, and 86-rated Vincenzo Grifo from Freiburg.

You’ll have to rely on luck to get these cards if you’re not interested in spending your FUT coins. A card such as Cristiano Ronaldo can cost up to 1,340,000 FUT coins. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and get almost 10,000 FUT coins.

TOTW cards are also useful for completing squad-building challenges (SBCs) since many solutions require at least one TOTW (Inform) card as part of the solving conditions, so it might be wise to save some Inform cards.

Here are all of the TOTW 26 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: 89-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio)

89-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 87-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

87-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 82-rated Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: 82-rated Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

82-rated Matty Cash (Aston Villa) LB: 81-rated Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

81-rated Juan Miranda (Real Betis) CM: 87-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

87-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) CM: 86-rated Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

86-rated Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg) CAM: 84-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

84-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) ST: 92-rated Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

92-rated Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) ST: 85-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

85-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli) LW: 84-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

Bench