EA unveils TOTW 23 in FIFA 21 Ultimate

You can get some amazing players this week, if you're lucky.

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 22 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 23 cards will replace TOTW 22 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 3, 2021

The best players in TOTW 23 are a 94-rated version of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, a 92-rated version of Jan Oblak from Atlético de Madrid, an 87-rated version of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, and an 86-rated version of Nicolas Pépé from Arsenal.

Out of the top four players, Frenkie de Jong and Lewandowski already have at least one TOTW version. The most recent cards have a higher rating than last year’s editions by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 23 cards.

First team

GK: Jan Oblak 92-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 92-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Axel Disasi 81-rated (Monaco)

Axel Disasi 81-rated (Monaco) CB: Diego Godín 86-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 86-rated (Cagliari) CB: Rúben Dias 84-rated (Manchester City)

Rúben Dias 84-rated (Manchester City) CM: Frenkie de Jong 87-rated (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong 87-rated (Barcelona) CM: Robin Gosens 84-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 84-rated (Atalanta) RM: Gareth Bale 85-rated (Tottenham)

Gareth Bale 85-rated (Tottenham) ST: Myron Boadu 84-rated (AZ Alkmaar)

Myron Boadu 84-rated (AZ Alkmaar) RM: Nicolas Pépé 86-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 86-rated (Arsenal) ST: Robert Lewandowski 94-rated (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski 94-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Ludovic Ajorque 84-rated (Straburg)

