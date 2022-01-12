EA unveils TOTW 17 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get some great cards this week if you're lucky.

Players can now find the Team of the Week (TOTW) 17 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA released 23 new cards today to replace last week’s TOTW players.

The highest-rated cards include an 89-rated Marquinhos Corrêa from Paris Saint-Germain, 87-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, 87-rated Theo Hernández from Milan, and 87-rated Alessandro Bastoni from Internazionale.

Every week, EA releases a new version of the players who stood out during league matches or when national team games end. You only have one week to get this set of TOTW items until the next squad replaces this one.

You can get these cards through the FUT market or from FUT packs if luck is on your side. The best TOTW cards usually sell for a high price, so if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and get almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 17 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: 84-rated Aitor Fernández (Levante UD)

CB: 89-rated Marquinhos Corrêa (Paris Saint-Germain)

RB: 87-rated Theo Hernández (Milan)

CB: 87-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

CDM: 83-rated Stefan Lainer (Borussia M'gladbach)

CDM: 87-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

CDM: 84-rated Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco)

RM: 84-rated Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

RW: 87-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

ST: 86-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

LW: 86-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

