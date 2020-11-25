EA Sports unveils TOTW 9 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 9 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version of players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. The TOTW 9 cards will replace the TOTW 8 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or earn one of them from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 9 are a 93-rated version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, an 87-rated version of Erling Braut Håland from Borussia Dortmund, an 86-rated version of Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale, and an 84-rated version of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco from Atlético Madrid.

Every FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player will have their eyes set on Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Inform version. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 9 cards.

First team

GK: Manuel Neuer 90-rated (Bayern Munich)

Bench