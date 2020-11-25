EA Sports unveils TOTW 9 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 9 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.
EA creates a new version of players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. The TOTW 9 cards will replace the TOTW 8 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or earn one of them from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.
The best players in TOTW 9 are a 93-rated version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, an 87-rated version of Erling Braut Håland from Borussia Dortmund, an 86-rated version of Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale, and an 84-rated version of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco from Atlético Madrid.
Every FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player will have their eyes set on Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Inform version. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 9 cards.
First team
- GK: Manuel Neuer 90-rated (Bayern Munich)
- LB: Lucas Digne 86-rated (Everton)
- CB: Angelo Ogbonna 81-rated (West Ham United)
- CB: Marcelo Antônio 81-rated (Lyon)
- CDM: Fernando Reges 85-rated (Sevilla)
- CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)
- LM: Yannick Ferreira Carrasco 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)
- RM: Domenico Berardi 83-rated (Sassuolo)
- ST: Romelu Lukaku 86-rated (Internazionale)
- ST: Erling Braut Håland 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: Cristiano Ronaldo 93-rated (Piemonte Calcio)
Bench
- GK: Bernd Leno 86-rated (Arsenal)
- GK: Tim Melia 79-rated (Sporting KC)
- LM: Óscar PLano 81-rated (Real Valladolid)
- LM: Diego Perotti 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)
- CAM: Marco Mancosu 79-rated (Lecce)
- CAM: Petros Mantalos 81-rated (AEK)
- CF: Maurice Malone 72-rated (SV Wehen Wiesbaden)
- LW: Theo Bongonda 80-rated (Genk)
- ST: Danny Johnson 69-rated (Leyton Orient)
- ST: Yusuf Yazici 81-rated (Lille)
- ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta 81-rated (Mainz 05)
- ST: Andy Delort 82-rated (Montpellier)