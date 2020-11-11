EA Sports unveils TOTW 7 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 7 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.
EA creates a new version of players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. The TOTW 7 cards will replace the TOTW 6 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or, if you’re lucky enough, earn one of them from FUT packs.
The highest-rated players in TOTW 7 are a 94-rated version of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, an 89-rated version of Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, an 86-rated version of Thiago Silva from Chelsea, and an 85-rated version of Hirving Lozano from Napoli.
Every FIFA 21 player will want to pack one of these players, especially Messi’s first inform version. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 7 cards.
First team
- GK: Koen Casteels 85-rated (Wolfsburg)
- CB: Ibrahima Konaté 82-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CB: Thiago Silva 86-rated (Chelsea)
- RB: Sergi Roberto 85-rated (Barcelona)
- RM: Hirving Lozano 85-rated (Napoli)
- CAM: Bruno Fernandes 89-rated (Manchester United)
- CF: Max Kruse 84-rated (Union Berlin)
- CF: Marcos Llorente 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)
- CF: Lionel Messi 94-rated (Barcelona)
- LF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma)
- ST: Ollie Watkins 84-rated (Aston Villa)
Bench
- GK: Łukasz Fabiański 84-rated (West Ham United)
- CB: Ismaël Traoré 81-rated (Angers SCO)
- RB: Joffrey Cuffaut 76-rated (Valenciennes FC)
- RB: James Tavernier 81-rated (Rangers)
- CM: Dennis Dressel 73-rated (1860 Munich)
- CM: Carlos Soler 82-rated (Valencia)
- LM: Kenta Nishizawa 75-rated (Shimizu S-Pulse)
- LM: Mohamed Elyounoussi 81-rated (Celtic)
- ST: Astrit Selmani 74-rated (Varbergs Bois)
- ST: Sekou Gassama 76-rated (CF Fuenlabrada)
- ST: Omar Al Soma 81-rated (Al-Ahli)
- ST: Lucas Alario 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)