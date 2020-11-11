EA Sports unveils TOTW 7 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 7 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version of players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. The TOTW 7 cards will replace the TOTW 6 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or, if you’re lucky enough, earn one of them from FUT packs.

The highest-rated players in TOTW 7 are a 94-rated version of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, an 89-rated version of Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, an 86-rated version of Thiago Silva from Chelsea, and an 85-rated version of Hirving Lozano from Napoli.

A mix of past, present, and future. #TOTW7 is available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/afOKoorCZB — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 11, 2020

Every FIFA 21 player will want to pack one of these players, especially Messi’s first inform version. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 7 cards.

First team

GK: Koen Casteels 85-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 85-rated (Wolfsburg) CB: Ibrahima Konaté 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Ibrahima Konaté 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Thiago Silva 86-rated (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva 86-rated (Chelsea) RB: Sergi Roberto 85-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 85-rated (Barcelona) RM: Hirving Lozano 85-rated (Napoli)

Hirving Lozano 85-rated (Napoli) CAM: Bruno Fernandes 89-rated (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes 89-rated (Manchester United) CF: Max Kruse 84-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 84-rated (Union Berlin) CF: Marcos Llorente 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Marcos Llorente 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CF: Lionel Messi 94-rated (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi 94-rated (Barcelona) LF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma) ST: Ollie Watkins 84-rated (Aston Villa)

Bench