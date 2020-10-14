EA Sports unveils TOTW 3 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 3 for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. TOTW 3 replaced the TOTW 2 cards today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or, if you’re lucky enough, earn one of them from FUT packs.

The highest-rated players in TOTW 3 are a 90-rated version of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, an 88-rated version of Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, an 86-rated version of Kyle Walker from Manchester City, and an 86-rated version Christian Eriksen from Internazionale.

90 Sergio Ramos 👊

88 ST Bobby Firmino 🔥

86 CB Kyle Walker 😅



An international flavoured Team of the Week 3 is available in #FUT21 now. pic.twitter.com/mJVSiaSJJW — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 14, 2020

The highest-rated TOTW cards will sell for a high price, but if you earn a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 3 cards.

First team

GK: Péter Gulácsi 86-rated (RB Leipzig)

Sergio Ramos 90-rated (Real Madrid)

Kyle Walker 86-rated (Manchester City)

Martin Hinteregger 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Hamari Traoré 82-rated (Stade Rennais)

Thomas Partey 86-rated (Arsenal)

Christian Eriksen 86-rated (Internazionale)

Martin Ødegaard 85-rated (Real Madrid)

Sergej Milinković-Savić 86-rated (Lazio)

Jesús Corona 86-rated (Porto)

Roberto Firmino 88-rated (Liverpool)

