EA Sports unveils TOTW 3 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 3 for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.
EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. TOTW 3 replaced the TOTW 2 cards today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or, if you’re lucky enough, earn one of them from FUT packs.
The highest-rated players in TOTW 3 are a 90-rated version of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, an 88-rated version of Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, an 86-rated version of Kyle Walker from Manchester City, and an 86-rated version Christian Eriksen from Internazionale.
The highest-rated TOTW cards will sell for a high price, but if you earn a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 3 cards.
First team
- GK: Péter Gulácsi 86-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CB: Sergio Ramos 90-rated (Real Madrid)
- CB: Kyle Walker 86-rated (Manchester City)
- CB: Martin Hinteregger 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- RB: Hamari Traoré 82-rated (Stade Rennais)
- CM: Thomas Partey 86-rated (Arsenal)
- CAM: Christian Eriksen 86-rated (Internazionale)
- CAM: Martin Ødegaard 85-rated (Real Madrid)
- CF: Sergej Milinković-Savić 86-rated (Lazio)
- RW: Jesús Corona 86-rated (Porto)
- ST: Roberto Firmino 88-rated (Liverpool)
Bench
- GK: Camilo Vargas 82-rated (Atlas)
- CB: Berat Djimsiti 81-rated (Atalanta)
- RB: Marius Willsch 75-rated (1860 Munich)
- LM: Kamil Grosicki 80-rated (West Bromwich)
- CAM: Nikola Vlašić 83-rated (CSKA Moscow)
- CAM: Enis Bardhi 82-rated (Levante)
- RW: Harvey Saunders 64-rated (Fleetwood Town)
- RW: André Carrillo 82-rated (Al-Hilal)
- ST: Jamille Matt 69-rated (Forest Green)
- ST: Felipe Mora 79-rated (Portland Timbers)
- ST: Gylfi Sigurðsson 82-rated (Everton)
- ST: Olivier Giroud 82-rated (Chelsea)