EA Sports reveals TOTW 11 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have a chance to get Salah and Son's first Inform card this week.

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 11 for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 11 cards will replace the TOTW 10 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

Some of the Premier League's best lead TOTW 11. Available now, in #FUT21. pic.twitter.com/ZNaHl77NO2 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 9, 2020

The best players in TOTW 11 are a 91-rated version of Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, an 88-rated version of Son Heung-min from Tottenham, an 87-rated version of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, and an 87-rated version of Sergej Milinković-Savić from Lazio.

Every FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player will have their eyes set on Salah and Son’s first Inform versions. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 11 cards.

First team

GK: Anthony Lopes 86-rated (Lyon)

Bench