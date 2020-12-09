EA Sports reveals TOTW 11 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 11 for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.
Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 11 cards will replace the TOTW 10 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.
The best players in TOTW 11 are a 91-rated version of Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, an 88-rated version of Son Heung-min from Tottenham, an 87-rated version of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, and an 87-rated version of Sergej Milinković-Savić from Lazio.
Every FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player will have their eyes set on Salah and Son’s first Inform versions. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 11 cards.
First team
- GK: Anthony Lopes 86-rated (Lyon)
- RB: Hugo Mallo 82-rated (Celta de Vigo)
- RB: Juan Cuadrado 84-rated (Juventus)
- RWB: Kieran Trippier 85-rated (Atletico Madrid)
- CM: Paul Pogba 87-rated (Manchester United)
- CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić 87-rated (Lazio)
- LM: Son Heung-min 88-rated (Tottenham)
- CF: Emil Forsberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)
- RW: Iago Aspas Juncal 86-rated (Celta de Vigo)
- ST: Mohamed Salah 91-rated (Liverpool)
- ST: Wilfried Zaha 86-rated (Crystal Palace)
- ST: Youssef El-Arabi 84-rated (Olympiakos)
Bench
- GK: Michael Esser 80-rated (Hannover)
- GK: Daniel Kolář 82-rated (Viktoria Plzeň)
- CB: Pablo Castro 82-rated (Bordeaux)
- CB: Mattias Bjärsmyr 77-rated (IFK Göteborg)
- CM: Rafael Alcântara 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CDM: Julian Baumgartlinger 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- RM: Otávio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro 83-rated (Porto)
- CAM: Emanuel Reynoso 80-rated (Minnesota United)
- ST: Krzysztof Piątek 82-rated (Hertha Berlin)
- ST: Ludovic Ajorque 81-rated (Strasbourg)
- ST: Mickaël Le Bihan 77-rated (Auxerre)
- ST: Jakov Puljić 75-rated (Jagiellonia Białystok)