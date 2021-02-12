EA Sports reveals Future Stars Team 2 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Three cards were also a part of Team One last week.

EA Sports released the Future Stars second team today in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Team Two will be available for a week and includes players like Ansu Fati, Gio Reyna, and Bukayo Saka.

The Future Stars “recognizes the brightest breakthrough talents who are 23 or under and have shown high potential but have not yet become established global stars,” according to EA.

Reyna, Reece James, and Diogo Dalot are also present on Team One but neither of them received an upgrade from one week to the other.

Next week, Future Star players will have dedicated objectives that you can work through to earn four versions of their Future Star item. After unlocking the first version, their subsequent items can be earned by completing various objectives.

Here are all of the Future Stars players from Team Two:

Ansu Fati 92-rated (Barcelona)

Gio Reyna 91-rated (Barcelona)

Edmond Tapsoba 89-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Rúben Dias 88-rated (Manchester City)

Florian Neuhaus 88-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Antony 88-rated (Ajax)

Reece James 87-rated (Chelsea)

Alessandro bastoni 87-rated (Internazionale)

Pervis Estupiñán 86-rated (Villarreal)

Jonathan David 86-rated (Lille)

Diego Lainez 85-rated (Real Betis)

Óscar Arnaiz 85-rated (Sevilla)

Diogo Dalot 85-rated (Manchester United)

Future Stars Team Two will be available for a week through packs in the FUT store until EA releases Team Three.