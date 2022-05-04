EA Sports releases TOTW 33 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This week has lower rated cards, but also great ones.

The new Team of the Week (TOTW) 33 cards are available for players today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This week’s squad is a little weak when comparing the players’ ratings to other weeks, but there are still a few great players.

This promotion is released every Wednesday and launches upgraded versions of the players who stood out during certain real-life games. Since it’s a weekly promo, the cards being added today will be replaced next week.

The highest-rated cards added today are 87-rated Leonardo Bonucci from Piemonte Calcio, 87-rated Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur, 86-rated Christian Günter from SC Freiburg, and 86-rated Dries Mertens from Napoli.

These cards are only available through FUT packs, which will take some luck to get a good card, or you can buy them from the FUT market. The most expensive card this week is Romero, priced at around 45,000 FUT coins.

If you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and get almost 10,000 FUT coins. This type of card can also be used to complete squad-building challenges (SBCs) since many solutions ask for at least one TOTW card as part of the solving conditions.

Here’s the full list of all of the TOTW 33 cards added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 82-rated Emil Audero (Sampdoria)

CB: 87-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

CB: 87-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

LWB: 86-rated Christian Günter (SC Freiburg)

CB: 81-rated Moussa Niakhaté (FSV Mainz 05)

CAM: 86-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

CM: 81-rated Gedson Fernandes (Çakyur Rizespor)

CM: 84-rated Lovro Majer (Rennes)

ST: 86-rated José Luis Morales (Levante UD)

ST: 84-rated Richarlison de Andrade (Everton)

ST: 84-rated Andrea Belotti (Torino)

Bench