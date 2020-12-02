EA Sports releases TOTW 10 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 10 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are over. The TOTW 10 cards will replace the TOTW 9 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or earn one of them from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best from the past week from around the footballing globe 🌎⚽️



Team of the Week 10 is available in #FUT21 now pic.twitter.com/z4UXtVdTwC — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 2, 2020

The best players in TOTW 10 are an 88-rated version of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona, an 86-rated version of Iago Aspas from Celta de Vigo, an 86-rated version of Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale, and an 84-rated version of Raphael Dias Belloli from Leeds United.

Every FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player will have their eyes set on Griezmann’s first Inform version. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 10 cards.

First team

GK: Fernando Pacheco Flores 86-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco Flores 86-rated (Alavés) LB: Benjamin Mendy 84-rated (Manchester City)

Benjamin Mendy 84-rated (Manchester City) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 85-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 85-rated (Milan) RB: Ruben Aguilar 82-rated (AS Monaco)

Ruben Aguilar 82-rated (AS Monaco) CM: Florian Neuhaus 82-rated (M’gladbach)

Florian Neuhaus 82-rated (M’gladbach) CM: Fabián Ruiz Peña 84-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz Peña 84-rated (Napoli) LW: Antoine Griezmann 88-rated (Barcelona)

Antoine Griezmann 88-rated (Barcelona) RM: Raphael Dias Belloli 84-rated (Leeds United)

Raphael Dias Belloli 84-rated (Leeds United) ST: Iago Aspas Juncal 86-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Iago Aspas Juncal 86-rated (Celta de Vigo) ST: Wout Weghorst 84-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Wout Weghorst 84-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) ST: Lautaro Martínez 86-rated (Internazionale)

Bench