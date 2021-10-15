EA Sports releases Road to the Knockouts promotion in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The first team is available in packs right now.

EA Sports has added a new promotion to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today called Road to the Knockouts (RTTK). This promo will follow the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

There are 11 RTTK players on the first team. The items released during the RTTK promo have the potential to earn two dynamic upgrades throughout the group stage of each tournament aside from the initial upgrade for every player selected to the RTTK team.

🏆 Road to the 𝙆𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙨 🏆



-Earn upgrades if the players' clubs reach the Knockout Stage of their European competition 📈



-Get a potential second ratings boost if they win 3️⃣ of their next 4️⃣ Group Stage matches ⏫



Learn more: https://t.co/ShEaD63Lj5 pic.twitter.com/xc2j1Ld5jC — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 15, 2021

The first way to receive the extra upgrade is if the player’s team qualifies for the knockout stage of their current competition. Teams that qualify for the UEFA Europa League from the UEFA Champions League aren’t eligible for this upgrade, though.

The second way is if their club wins three of their four remaining group stage matches in either of the three tournaments. Don’t worry if you get an RTTK player who doesn’t end up playing for their team, either. It’s not required for them to play to receive any upgrade that they’re eligible for.

Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports

This team will be available in packs until the next squad takes its place, which should be next week. Here’s the first Road to the Knockouts team added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

LM: Heung Min Son 90-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Heung Min Son 90-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Marquinhos 89-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos 89-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RM: Leroy Sané 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané 88-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Alexander Isak 86-rated (Real Sociedad)

Alexander Isak 86-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Arturo Vidal 85-rated (Inter Milan)

Arturo Vidal 85-rated (Inter Milan) RW: Rodrygo 84-rated (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo 84-rated (Real Madrid) RWB: Nordi Mukiele 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

Nordi Mukiele 84-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Sandro Tonali 84-rated (Milan)

Sandro Tonali 84-rated (Milan) RB: Bertrand Traoré 84-rated (Aston Villa)

Bertrand Traoré 84-rated (Aston Villa) CB: Issa Diop 83-rated (West Ham)

Issa Diop 83-rated (West Ham) CM: Ryan Gravenberch 82-rated (Ajax)

EA also released an RTTK Matthijs de Ligt SBC and RTTK Benjamin André objectives aside from team one today. More RTTK players will be introduced through SBCs and objectives along the way.

The devs said this is just the “start of our celebrations of the UEFA competitions with more to come in the Knockout Stages of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.” So FIFA players can expect more things to come.