EA Sports introduces TOTW 8 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This might be the best Team of the Week in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team so far.

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 8 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version of players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. The TOTW 8 cards will replace the TOTW 7 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or earn one of them from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 8 are a 91-rated version of Sadio Mané from Liverpool, an 89-rated version of N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea, an 86-rated version of Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli, and an 86-rated version of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.

Every FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player will want to pack one of these players, especially Mané’s first Inform. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 8 cards.

First team

GK: Yann Sommer 87-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 87-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LB: Mário Rui 82-rated (Napoli)

Mário Rui 82-rated (Napoli) CB: Jason Denayer 82-rated (Lyon)

Jason Denayer 82-rated (Lyon) RB: Vladimír Coufal 82-rated (West Ham United)

Vladimír Coufal 82-rated (West Ham United) CDM: N’Golo Kanté 89-rated (Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté 89-rated (Chelsea) CM: Leon Goretzka 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka 86-rated (Bayern Munich) LW: Sadio Mané 91-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 91-rated (Liverpool) LW: Lorenzo Insigne 86-rated (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne 86-rated (Napoli) RW: Riyad Mahrez 86-rated (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez 86-rated (Manchester City) ST: Alex Teixeira 82-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

Alex Teixeira 82-rated (Jiangsu Suning) ST: Michy Batshuayi 82-rated (Cyrstal Palace)

Bench