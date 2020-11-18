EA Sports introduces TOTW 8 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 8 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.
EA creates a new version of players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. The TOTW 8 cards will replace the TOTW 7 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or earn one of them from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.
The best players in TOTW 8 are a 91-rated version of Sadio Mané from Liverpool, an 89-rated version of N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea, an 86-rated version of Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli, and an 86-rated version of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.
Every FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player will want to pack one of these players, especially Mané’s first Inform. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 8 cards.
First team
- GK: Yann Sommer 87-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- LB: Mário Rui 82-rated (Napoli)
- CB: Jason Denayer 82-rated (Lyon)
- RB: Vladimír Coufal 82-rated (West Ham United)
- CDM: N’Golo Kanté 89-rated (Chelsea)
- CM: Leon Goretzka 86-rated (Bayern Munich)
- LW: Sadio Mané 91-rated (Liverpool)
- LW: Lorenzo Insigne 86-rated (Napoli)
- RW: Riyad Mahrez 86-rated (Manchester City)
- ST: Alex Teixeira 82-rated (Jiangsu Suning)
- ST: Michy Batshuayi 82-rated (Cyrstal Palace)
Bench
- GK: David Marshall 79-rated (Derby County)
- CB: Jacob Bedeau 68-rated (Scunthorpe United)
- RB: Denzel Dumfries 82-rated (PSV)
- CM: Arturo Vidal 85-rated (Internazionale)
- CM: Juraj Kucka 81-rated (Parma)
- CM: Dominik Szoboszlai 81-rated (RB Salzburg)
- RM: Achraf Hakimi 85-rated (Internazionale)
- RM: Kota Mizunuma 77-rated (Meiji Yasuda)
- CAM: Jordan Ayew 81-rated (Swansea City)
- ST: Goran Pandev 79-rated (Genoa)
- ST: Shun Nagasawa 76-rated (Meiji Yasuda)
- ST: Alhaji Kamara 75-rated (Randers FC)