EA Sports introduces TOTW 8 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This might be the best Team of the Week in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team so far.

Image via EA Sports

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 8 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version of players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. The TOTW 8 cards will replace the TOTW 7 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or earn one of them from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 8 are a 91-rated version of Sadio Mané from Liverpool, an 89-rated version of N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea, an 86-rated version of Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli, and an 86-rated version of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.

Every FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player will want to pack one of these players, especially Mané’s first Inform. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 8 cards.

First team

  • GK: Yann Sommer 87-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
  • LB: Mário Rui 82-rated (Napoli)
  • CB: Jason Denayer 82-rated (Lyon)
  • RB: Vladimír Coufal 82-rated (West Ham United)
  • CDM: N’Golo Kanté 89-rated (Chelsea)
  • CM: Leon Goretzka 86-rated (Bayern Munich)
  • LW: Sadio Mané 91-rated (Liverpool)
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne 86-rated (Napoli)
  • RW: Riyad Mahrez 86-rated (Manchester City)
  • ST: Alex Teixeira 82-rated (Jiangsu Suning)
  • ST: Michy Batshuayi 82-rated (Cyrstal Palace)

Bench

  • GK: David Marshall 79-rated (Derby County)
  • CB: Jacob Bedeau 68-rated (Scunthorpe United)
  • RB: Denzel Dumfries 82-rated (PSV)
  • CM: Arturo Vidal 85-rated (Internazionale)
  • CM: Juraj Kucka 81-rated (Parma)
  • CM: Dominik Szoboszlai 81-rated (RB Salzburg)
  • RM: Achraf Hakimi 85-rated (Internazionale)
  • RM: Kota Mizunuma 77-rated (Meiji Yasuda)
  • CAM: Jordan Ayew 81-rated (Swansea City)
  • ST: Goran Pandev 79-rated (Genoa)
  • ST: Shun Nagasawa 76-rated (Meiji Yasuda)
  • ST: Alhaji Kamara 75-rated (Randers FC)