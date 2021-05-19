EA Sports introduces TOTW 34 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This week's team is a little weaker than the last one.

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 34 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. TOTW 34 will replace TOTW 33 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

Who's going to be competing for Europe's biggest prizes next autumn? 🤔#TOTW 34 is available now in #FIFA21. #FUT pic.twitter.com/aKk9bcnDLz — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 19, 2021

The best players in TOTW 34 are an 89-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, an 87-rated Ludovic Ajorque from Strasbourg, an 86-rated Carlos Soler from Valencia, an 86-rated Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona, and an 86-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg from Tottenham.

Out of these top players, only Alexander-Arnold doesn’t have other TOTW versions. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 34 cards.

First team

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 91-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 91-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Nacho Fernández 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Nacho Fernández 83-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Dedryck Boyata 84-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Dedryck Boyata 84-rated (Hertha Berlin) RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold 89-rated (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold 89-rated (Liverpool) CM: Carlos Soler 87-rated (Valencia)

Carlos Soler 87-rated (Valencia) CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 84-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 84-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RM: Christian Fassnacht 84-rated (BSC Young Boys)

Christian Fassnacht 84-rated (BSC Young Boys) ST: Arkadiusz Milik 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Arkadiusz Milik 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille) ST: Ousmane Dembélé 86-rated (Barcelona)

Ousmane Dembélé 86-rated (Barcelona) ST: Ludovic Ajorque 87-rated (Strasbourg)

Ludovic Ajorque 87-rated (Strasbourg) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 85-rated (Inter Miami)

Bench