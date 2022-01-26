EA Sports introduces TOTW 19 to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Diaby's new card can become a popular choice due to its Pace.

EA Sports has revealed all of the soccer players who made it onto FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week (TOTW) 19.

EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. TOTW 19 replaced the TOTW 18 cards today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or, if you’re lucky enough, earn one of them from FUT packs.

The highest-rated players from this week’s selection are a 91-rated version of Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, an 88-rated version of Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain, and 86-rated cards of Edin Džeko (Internazionale), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), and Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).

The best cards will sell for a higher price, but you can make coins off the low-rated TOTW cards too because every TOTW item sells for 10,000 FUT coins at discard price.

Here are all of the TOTW 19 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

First team

GK: 84-rated Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz)

84-rated Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz) LB: 86-rated Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

86-rated Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) CB: 85-rated Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 81-rated Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

81-rated Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) CDM: 91-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

91-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) CM: 88-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 82-rated Sonny Kittel (Hamburger SV)

82-rated Sonny Kittel (Hamburger SV) LM: 86-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)

86-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) RW: 86-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

86-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 86-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

86-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) ST: 83-rated Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur)

Bench