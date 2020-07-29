EA Sports introduces the last TOTW cards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can pack two Team of the Year cards this week.

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 32 for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

This will be the last TOTW batch in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team since the most important soccer leagues, such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, and the Serie A, have ended. EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures are done.

The TOTW 32 will replace the former batch of TOTW players today at 12pm CT. You can acquire them through the FUT market or you can earn some cards if you played in the last Weekend League.

The highest-rated players in TOTW 32 are Team of the Year (TOTY) Kevin De Bruyne 98-rated, TOTY Trent Alexander-Arnold 95-rated from Liverpool, a 92-rated version of Ciro Immobile from Lazio, and an 89-rated version of Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale.

TOTW 43, the last reflecting the 19/20 campaign 💪 Available from 6 p.m. UK.



Note: Trent Alexander-Arnold & Kevin De Bruyne are part of today's 'Best Of' batch release. Their highest-rated available item is reflected below as they would have been selected for TOTW otherwise. pic.twitter.com/fFVuKEOCd3 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 29, 2020

Aside from TOTY De Bruyne and Alexander-Arnold, none of these players will be usable at this stage of the game since there are a lot of better cards available. You can still sell one of them for at least 10,000 FUT coins or insert them in a squad-building challenge (SBC) of your preference.

Here are all of the TOTW cards that were added this week.

First team

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 88-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 88-rated (Milan) LB: Elseid Hysaj 83-rated (Napoli)

Elseid Hysaj 83-rated (Napoli) CB: Chris Smalling 85-rated (Roma)

Chris Smalling 85-rated (Roma) RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold 95-rated (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold 95-rated (Liverpool) CM: Yves Bissouma 81-rated (Brighton)

Yves Bissouma 81-rated (Brighton) LM: Musa Barrow 81-rated (Bologna)

Musa Barrow 81-rated (Bologna) CAM: Maximiliano Moralez 81-rated (New York City FC)

Maximiliano Moralez 81-rated (New York City FC) CAM: Kevin De Bruyne 98-rated (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne 98-rated (Manchester City) ST: André-Pierre Gignac 85-rated (Tigres)

André-Pierre Gignac 85-rated (Tigres) ST: Romelu Lukaku 89-rated (Internazionale)

Romelu Lukaku 89-rated (Internazionale) ST: Ciro Immobile 92-rated (Lazio)

Substitutes

GK: Harun Tekin 81-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Harun Tekin 81-rated (Fenerbahçe) LB: Diego Rico 80-rated (Bournemouth)

Diego Rico 80-rated (Bournemouth) CM: Seko Fofana 81-rated (Udinese)

Seko Fofana 81-rated (Udinese) LM: Kenta Nishizawa 79-rated (Shimizu S-Pulse)

Kenta Nishizawa 79-rated (Shimizu S-Pulse) RW: Mason Mount 84-rated (Chelsea)

Mason Mount 84-rated (Chelsea) ST: Yu Kobayashi 81-rated (Kawasaki Frontale)

Yu Kobayashi 81-rated (Kawasaki Frontale) ST: Marouane Fellaini 81-rated (Shandong Luneng)

Reserves