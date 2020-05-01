EA Sports introduces Premier League TOTSSF to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

The most expected TOTSSF set of the year was revealed today.

EA Sports revealed the Premier League Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) set today.

The Premier League TOTSSF team is one of the most highly-anticipated sets of the year since many FUT players use a Premier League squad. Apart from the regular FUT packs, you’ll have the chance to pack them if you play the Weekend League because EA interrupted the Team of the Week Moments (TOTW) release during the TOTSSF promo.

The best TOTSSF cards are arguably the 99-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, a 99-rated Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool, a 98-rated Sadio Mané from Liverpool, a 96-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, and a 96-rated Sergio Agüero from Manchester City.

Aside from the players who can be either packed or bought from the FUT market, EA has added two players that can be completed through in-game objectives: TOTSSF Raúl Jiménez 91-rated from Wolverhampton Wanderers and TOTSSF Moments Ayoze Pérez 89-rated from Leicester.

There’s also a new squad-building challenge (SBC) available, which is TOTSSF Wilfred Ndidi 91-rated from Leicester. The SBC will be online for the next five days.

Here are all of the Premier League TOTSSF cards released today.

First team

GK: Alisson 97-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson 97-rated (Liverpool) CB: Virgil van Dijk 99-rated (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk 99-rated (Liverpool) RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold 95-rated (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold 95-rated (Liverpool) CM: Kevin De Bruyne 99-rated (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne 99-rated (Manchester City) LM: Son Heung-min 95-rated (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min 95-rated (Tottenham) RW: Riyad Mahrez 95-rated (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez 95-rated (Manchester City) RW: Mohamed Salah 97-rated (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah 97-rated (Liverpool) LW: Sadio Mané 98-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 98-rated (Liverpool) ST: Sergio Agüero 96-rated (Manchester City)

Sergio Agüero 96-rated (Manchester City) ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 96-rated (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 96-rated (Arsenal) ST: Jamie Vardy 95-rated (Liverpool)

Substitutes

GK: Dean Henderson 88-rated (Sheffield United)

Dean Henderson 88-rated (Sheffield United) LB: Andrew Robertson 94-rated (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson 94-rated (Liverpool) CB: Çağlar Söyüncü 88-rated (Leicester)

Çağlar Söyüncü 88-rated (Leicester) RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 90-rated (Manchester United)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 90-rated (Manchester United) CM : Jordan Henderson 94-rated (Liverpool)

: Jordan Henderson 94-rated (Liverpool) CM: Mateo Kovačić 91-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 91-rated (Chelsea) LM: Marcus Rashford 94-rated (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford 94-rated (Manchester United) RW: Adama Traoré 89-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Adama Traoré 89-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: Richarlison 93-rated (Everton)

Objective players

RW: Ayoze Pérez 89-rated (Leicester)

Ayoze Pérez 89-rated (Leicester) ST: Raúl Jiménez 91-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

SBC player