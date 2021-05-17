EA Sports introduces Liga NOS TOTS team to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced the Portuguese Liga NOS Team of the Season (TOTS) team to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The team has 11 players in total. The highest-rated players include 92-rated Pedro Gonçalves from Sporting, 92-rated Otávio Monteiro from Porto, 91-rated Rafa from Benfica, and 90-rated Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica.

This team is a part of the minor leagues being released by EA when compared to the previous LaLiga and Bundesliga TOTS teams, but it still has great players either way. The official Liga NOS TOTS team’s highest-rated player is a 92-rated Pedro Gonçalves, while the lowest is an 85-rated Pedro Porro, which isn’t a bad card. You can now get one of these 11 players in FUT packs for a limited time.

Here are all of the Portuguese Liga NOS TOTS players who were added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

GK: Antonio Adán 86-rated (Sporting)

LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 90-rated (Benfica)

CB: Sebátian Coates 89-rated (Sporting)

CB: Nicolás otamendi 88-rated (Benfica)

RB: Rafa 91-rated (Benfica)

RWB: Pedro Porro 85-rated (Sporting)

CM: Sérgio Oliveira 89-rated (Porto)

CDM: Palhinha 87-rated (Sporting )

LM: Otávio Monteiro 92-rated (Porto)

CF: Pedro Gonçalves 92-rated (Sporting)

Pedro Gonçalves 92-rated (Sporting) ST: Haris Seferovic 89-rated (Benfica)

EA also added a 91-rated TOTS Pepe SBC and a 90-rated TOTS Corona objectives today from Liga NOS. Players can expect several SBCs and objectives to be released every week until the end of the promotion.