EA Sports introduces Eredivisie TOTS to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The Eredivisie Team of the Season (TOTS) cards have arrived in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, EA Sports announced today.

This squad has replaced the Liga NOS TOTS cards in FUT packs for seven days, alongside the CSL TOTS squad. Aside from getting them from packs and the FUT market, you can pack one of them in your Weekend League rewards, if you attended the last competition, or test one of them in FUT Draft.

The highest-rated Eredivisie TOTS cards are a 91-rated Teun Koopmeiners from AZ, a 90-rated Donyell Malen from PSV, a 90-rated Dušan Tadić from Ajax, and a 89-rated Steven Berghuis from Feyenoord. In addition to the official squad, EA also added one more Eredivisie TOTS card, which is a 90-rated version of Antony from Ajax. The item is available for free for seven days by completing in-game objectives.

Here are all of the Eredivisie TOTS cards that were added to FIFA 21 today.

Cards in packs and FUT market

GK: Remiko Pasveer 85-rated (Vitesse)

Philipp Max 87-rated (PSV)

Daley Blind 88-rated (Ajax)

Riechedly Bazoer 86-rated (Vitesse)

Denzel Dumfries 89-rated (PSV)

Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ)

Dušan Tadić 90-rated (Ajax)

Steven Berghuis 89-rated (Feyenoord)

Davy Klaassen 87-rated (Ajax)

Donyell Malen 90-rated (PSV)

Georgios Giakoumakis 88-rated (VVV Venlo)

Objectives player