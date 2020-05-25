EA Sports introduces CSL TOTSSF cards to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

There are a lot of quality Brazilian cards in this TOTSSF squad.

EA Sports revealed the CSL Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) set for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

The CSL TOTSSF team replaces the Liga NOS cards in FUT packs for a week, along with the Eredivisie TOTSSF squad. Apart from the regular FUT packs, you’ll have the chance to pack them if you play the Weekend League because EA interrupted the Team of the Week Moments (TOTW) release during the TOTSSF promo.

The highest-rated CSL TOTSSF cards are a 95-rated Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande, a 94-rated Hulk from Shanghai SIPG, a 94-rated Renato Augusto from Beijing Guoan, and a 93-rated Oscar from Shanghai SIPG.

The CSL #TOTSSF side (reflecting the most recently completed campaign) is now live in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/3PuzxOigrY — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 25, 2020

Aside from the squad cards, EA has also added a 90-rated version of Elkeson from Guangzhou Evergrande, which is achievable through squad-building challenges (SBC). He’ll be available for the next four days.

Here all all of the CSL TOTSSF cards that were revealed today.

First team

GK: Liu Dianzuo (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Liu Dianzuo (Guangzhou Evergrande) CB: Li Ang 84-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

Li Ang 84-rated (Jiangsu Suning) CB: Kim Min-jae 88-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Kim Min-jae 88-rated (Beijing Guoan) RB: Tang Miao 86-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Tang Miao 86-rated (Guangzhou R&F) CM: Paulinho 95-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 95-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Renato Augusto 95-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 95-rated (Beijing Guoan) CM: Oscar 93-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 93-rated (Shanghai SIPG) RW: Hulk 94-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 94-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Johnathan 91-rated (Tianjin TEDA)

Johnathan 91-rated (Tianjin TEDA) ST: Alex Teixeira 91-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

Alex Teixeira 91-rated (Jiangsu Suning) ST: Eran Zahavi 92-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

SBC player