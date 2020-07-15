EA Sports adds TOTW 30 to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 30 for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures are done. The TOTW 30 will replace the former batch of TOTW players today at 12pm CT in FUT packs. The cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or earn some cards if you played in the last Weekend League.

The highest-rated players in TOTW 30 are an 89-rated version of David Silva from Manchester City, an 86-rated version of Arturo Vidal from Barcelona, an 86-rated version of Éver Banega from Sevilla, and an 86-rated version of Francesco Caputo from Sassuolo.

An IF for David Silva in his City swan song campaign 👌 #TOTW41, available from 6 p.m. UK #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/l1vuZYnU1P — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 15, 2020

None of these players, however, are usable at this stage of Ultimate Team. David Silva, for example, already has a 94-rated version and a 97-rated End of an Era card, which have much better stats. You can use these TOTW cards in a squad-building challenge (SBC) of your preference, though.

Here are all of the TOTW cards that were added this week.

First team

GK: Alessio Cragno 84-rated (Cagliari)

Alessio Cragno 84-rated (Cagliari) CB: Federico Fazio 83-rated (Roma)

Federico Fazio 83-rated (Roma) CB: John Egan 81-rated (Sheffield United)

John Egan 81-rated (Sheffield United) RB: Rubén Peña 82-rated (Villarreal)

Rubén Peña 82-rated (Villarreal) CDM: Franck Kessié 82-rated (Milan)

Franck Kessié 82-rated (Milan) CM: Éver Banega 86-rated (Sevilla)

Éver Banega 86-rated (Sevilla) CM: David Silva 89-rated (Manchester City)

David Silva 89-rated (Manchester City) CAM: Arturo Vidal 86-rated (Barcelona)

Arturo Vidal 86-rated (Barcelona) LW: Nani 85-rated (Orlando City)

Nani 85-rated (Orlando City) ST: Francesco Caputo 86-rated (Sassuolo)

Francesco Caputo 86-rated (Sassuolo) ST: Michail Antonio 82-rated (West Ham United)

Substitutes

GK: Iván Cuéllar 81-rated (Leganés)

Iván Cuéllar 81-rated (Leganés) LB: Charlie Taylor 81-rated (Burnley)

Charlie Taylor 81-rated (Burnley) CM: Pablo Hernández 81-rated (Leeds United)

Pablo Hernández 81-rated (Leeds United) CAM: Andreas Weimann 82-rated (Bristol City)

Andreas Weimann 82-rated (Bristol City) ST: Júnior Negão 81-rated (Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i)

Júnior Negão 81-rated (Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i) ST: Paulinho Fernandes 81-rated (Braga)

Paulinho Fernandes 81-rated (Braga) ST: Papiss Cissé 81-rated (Alanyaspor)

Reserves