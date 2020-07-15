EA Sports adds TOTW 30 to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 30 for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.
EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures are done. The TOTW 30 will replace the former batch of TOTW players today at 12pm CT in FUT packs. The cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or earn some cards if you played in the last Weekend League.
The highest-rated players in TOTW 30 are an 89-rated version of David Silva from Manchester City, an 86-rated version of Arturo Vidal from Barcelona, an 86-rated version of Éver Banega from Sevilla, and an 86-rated version of Francesco Caputo from Sassuolo.
None of these players, however, are usable at this stage of Ultimate Team. David Silva, for example, already has a 94-rated version and a 97-rated End of an Era card, which have much better stats. You can use these TOTW cards in a squad-building challenge (SBC) of your preference, though.
Here are all of the TOTW cards that were added this week.
First team
- GK: Alessio Cragno 84-rated (Cagliari)
- CB: Federico Fazio 83-rated (Roma)
- CB: John Egan 81-rated (Sheffield United)
- RB: Rubén Peña 82-rated (Villarreal)
- CDM: Franck Kessié 82-rated (Milan)
- CM: Éver Banega 86-rated (Sevilla)
- CM: David Silva 89-rated (Manchester City)
- CAM: Arturo Vidal 86-rated (Barcelona)
- LW: Nani 85-rated (Orlando City)
- ST: Francesco Caputo 86-rated (Sassuolo)
- ST: Michail Antonio 82-rated (West Ham United)
Substitutes
- GK: Iván Cuéllar 81-rated (Leganés)
- LB: Charlie Taylor 81-rated (Burnley)
- CM: Pablo Hernández 81-rated (Leeds United)
- CAM: Andreas Weimann 82-rated (Bristol City)
- ST: Júnior Negão 81-rated (Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i)
- ST: Paulinho Fernandes 81-rated (Braga)
- ST: Papiss Cissé 81-rated (Alanyaspor)
Reserves
- RWB: Numa Lavanchy 75-rated (FC Lugano)
- CM: Vito Hammershøj-Mistrati 74-rated (Randers FC)
- RW: Philip Zinckernagel 76-rated (FK Bodø/Glimt)
- ST: Mikael Uhre 75-rated (Brøndby IF)
- ST: Dario Tadić 75-rated (TSV Hartberg)