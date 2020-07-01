EA Sports adds TOTW 28 to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

There aren't many great cards in this TOTW apart from Sergio Ramos and Mané.

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 28 for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures are done. The TOTW 28 will replace the former batch of TOTW players today at 12pm CT in FUT packs. The cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released.

The highest-rated players in TOTW 28 are a 92-rated version of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, a 92-rated version of Sadio Mané from Liverpool, and a 88-rated version of Stefan de Vrij from Internazionale.

92 Ramos ✅

92 Mane ✅#TOTW 39, available from 6 p.m. UK in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/puqCUI0OD8 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 1, 2020

Here are all of the TOTW cards added this week. Many of them are below the current power curve in FUT, but you can still use them for squad-building challenges (SBC) or sell them for at least 10,000 FUT coins.

First team

GK: Peter Schmeichel 87-rated (Leicester City)

Peter Schmeichel 87-rated (Leicester City) CB: Sergio Ramos 92-rated (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos 92-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Michael Keane 85-rated (Everton)

Michael Keane 85-rated (Everton) CB: Marc Bartra 85-rated (Real Bétis)

Marc Bartra 85-rated (Real Bétis) CB: Stefan de Vrij 88-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 88-rated (Internazionale) CM: Fabián Ruíz 86-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruíz 86-rated (Napoli) CM: James Ward-Prowse 82-rated (Southampton)

James Ward-Prowse 82-rated (Southampton) CAM: Andrej Kramarić 85-rated (Hoffenheim)

Andrej Kramarić 85-rated (Hoffenheim) LW: Sadio Mané 92-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 92-rated (Liverpool) ST: Anthony Martial 87-rated (Manchester United)

Anthony Martial 87-rated (Manchester United) ST: Edin Džeko 86-rated (Roma)

Substitutes

GK: Rubén Blanco 86-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Rubén Blanco 86-rated (Celta de Vigo) RB: Jonathan Schmid 81-rated (Freiburg)

Jonathan Schmid 81-rated (Freiburg) CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Dominik Szoboszlai 83-rated (RB Leipzig) RF: Luis Muriel 83-rated (Atalanta)

Luis Muriel 83-rated (Atalanta) ST: Breel Embolo 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Breel Embolo 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) ST: Burak Yilmaz 82-rated (Beşiktaş)

Burak Yilmaz 82-rated (Beşiktaş) ST: Andreas Cornelius 83-rated (Parma)

Reserves