EA Sports adds TOTW 24 to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get their hands on Team of the Week (TOTW) 24 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version of players who performed well in real-life games every week. The next TOTW will replace this squad with fresh cards depending on the results. You can get these cards through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The highest-rated players on this TOTW are a 93-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, an 87-rated Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli, an 87-rated Koen Casteels from VfL Wolfsburg, and 87-rated Moussa Diaby from Bayern Leverkusen.

FIFA players have a good chance of getting a strong card this week since the featured players are better compared to the previous TOTWs. It’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. If you pack a low-rated TOTW card, though, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

TOTW cards are also useful, even if you get a low-rated card, for completing squad building challenges (SBCs) since many solutions require at least one TOTW card as part of the solving conditions.

Here are all of the TOTW 24 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: 87-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

87-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: 84-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

84-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) CB: 84-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) RB: 84-rated Hamari Traoré (Rennes)

84-rated Hamari Traoré (Rennes) LM: 87-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Rennes)

87-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Rennes) RM: 87-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen)

87-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen) CDM: 84-rated Tomáš Soucek (West Ham)

84-rated Tomáš Soucek (West Ham) LM: 84-rated Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 93-rated Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

93-rated Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 86-rated Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona)

86-rated Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona) RW: 85-rated Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona)

Bench