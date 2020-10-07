EA Sports adds TOTW 2 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are plenty of good options for your Ultimate Team in TOTW 2.

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 2 for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures are done. TOTW 2 replaced the first TOTW players today. The cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or, if you’re lucky enough, earn one of them out of FUT packs.

The highest-rated players in TOTW 2 are a 92-rated version of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, a 90-rated version of Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid, an 89-rated version of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, and an 86-rated version of Erling Braut Håland from Borussia Dortmund.

The highest-rated TOTW cards will sell for a high price, but if you earn a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 2 cards.

First team

GK: Thibaut Courtois 90-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 90-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Lucas Hernández 83-rated (Milan)

Lucas Hernández 83-rated (Milan) LB: Ben Chilwell 84-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 84-rated (Chelsea) CB: Lucas Halstenberg 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

Lucas Halstenberg 84-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Renato Sanches 82-rated (Lille)

Renato Sanches 82-rated (Lille) LM: Jack Grealish 83-rated (Aston Villa)

Jack Grealish 83-rated (Aston Villa) LM: Allan Saint-Maximin 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Allan Saint-Maximin 83-rated (Newcastle United) RM: Joaquín Sánchez 83-rated (Real Bétis)

Joaquín Sánchez 83-rated (Real Bétis) ST: Erling Braut Håland 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Erling Braut Håland 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Harry Kane 89-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane 89-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Robert Lewandowski 92-rated (Bayern Munich)

Bench