EA Sports adds TOTW 2 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 2 for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.
EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures are done. TOTW 2 replaced the first TOTW players today. The cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or, if you’re lucky enough, earn one of them out of FUT packs.
The highest-rated players in TOTW 2 are a 92-rated version of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, a 90-rated version of Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid, an 89-rated version of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, and an 86-rated version of Erling Braut Håland from Borussia Dortmund.
The highest-rated TOTW cards will sell for a high price, but if you earn a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 2 cards.
First team
- GK: Thibaut Courtois 90-rated (Real Madrid)
- LB: Lucas Hernández 83-rated (Milan)
- LB: Ben Chilwell 84-rated (Chelsea)
- CB: Lucas Halstenberg 84-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CM: Renato Sanches 82-rated (Lille)
- LM: Jack Grealish 83-rated (Aston Villa)
- LM: Allan Saint-Maximin 83-rated (Newcastle United)
- RM: Joaquín Sánchez 83-rated (Real Bétis)
- ST: Erling Braut Håland 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: Harry Kane 89-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)
- ST: Robert Lewandowski 92-rated (Bayern Munich)
Bench
- GK: Rafal Gikiewicz 81-rated (Augsburg)
- CB: José Luis Palomino 81-rated (Atalanta)
- CM: Alexander Ring 80-rated (New York City FC)
- LM: Danny Grant 70-rated (Bohemian FC)
- LM: Sercan Sararer 74-rated (Türkgücü München)
- LM: Davidson Pereira 81-rated (Alanyaspor)
- LM: Mislav Oršic 81-rated (Dinamo Zagreb)
- CAM: Marcus Harness 75-rated (Portsmouth)
- RW: James Rodríguez 84-rated (Everton)
- ST: Ibrahima Niane 78-rated (FC Metz)
- ST: Ollie Watkins 81-rated (Aston Villa)
- ST: Ángel Díaz 82-rated (Getafe)