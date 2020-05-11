EA Sports adds Süper Lig TOTSSF squad to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

The Süper Lig Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards have arrived in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, EA Sports announced today.

These 11 new cards will replace the Saudi Pro League TOTSSF cards in FUT packs for seven days. Apart from getting them from packs and the FUT market, you can pack one of them in your Weekend League rewards on Thursday if you attended the last competition or test one of them in FUT Draft.

The best Süper Lig TOTSSF cards are arguably a 93-rated Edin Višća from İstanbul Başakşehir, a 92-rated Max Kruse from Fenerbahçe, and a 92-rated José Sosa from Trabzonspor. You can try to get them if you’re looking to test out some different players that are also a part of the current FUT meta.

The Süper Lig Team of the Season So Far is live in #FUT20 👏🇹🇷 #TOTSSF pic.twitter.com/fW4srghZkM — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 11, 2020

Apart from the official squad, EA has also added two more Süper Lig TOTSSF cards. They are an 89-rated Gaël Clichy from İstanbul Başakşehir, which is available through squad-building challenges (SBC), and a 90-rated Falcao García from Galatasaray, which you can achieve for free by completing in-game objectives.

Here are all of the Süper Lig TOTSSF cards that were added to FIFA 20 today.

First team

GK: Fernando Muslera 89-rated (Galatasaray)

Fernando Muslera 89-rated (Galatasaray) LB: Caner Erkin 88-rated (Beşiktaş)

Caner Erkin 88-rated (Beşiktaş) CB: Ryan Donk 87-rated (Galatasaray)

Ryan Donk 87-rated (Galatasaray) RB: Mariano 90-rated (Galatasaray)

Mariano 90-rated (Galatasaray) CM: José Sosa 92-rated (Trabzonspor)

José Sosa 92-rated (Trabzonspor) LM: Emre Kılınç 88-rated (Sivasspor)

Emre Kılınç 88-rated (Sivasspor) RM: Edin Višća 93-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 93-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir) RM: Guilherme 91-rated (Trabzonspor)

Guilherme 91-rated (Trabzonspor) CAM: Max Kruse 92-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Max Kruse 92-rated (Fenerbahçe) ST: Papiss Cissé 88-rated (Alanyaspor)

Papiss Cissé 88-rated (Alanyaspor) ST: Alexander Sørloth 91-rated (Trabzonspor)

SBC player

LB: Gaël Clichy 89-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Objectives player