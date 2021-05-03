EA Sports adds Saudi Pro League TOTS team to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Players should keep a look out for Romarinho from this TOTS team.

EA Sports introduced the Saudi Pro League Team of the Season (TOTS) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The team has only 11 players in total. The highest-rated players include 91-rated Éver Banega from Al Shabab, 90-rated Romarinho from Al-lttihad, 89-rated Bafétimbi Gomis from Al Hilal, and 88-rated André Carrillo from Al Hilal.

Many of the cards on the official Saudi Pro League TOTS don’t fit the current FUT meta, but around half of the players have great stats, skill moves, and weak foot.

You can now get one of these 11 players in FUT packs for a limited time. If you aren’t lucky enough, though, you can buy everyone apart from Romarinho and Banega on the FUT market.

Here are all the Saudi Pro League TOTS players who were added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

GK: Marcelo Grohe 85-rated (Al Ittihad)

Marcelo Grohe 85-rated (Al Ittihad) LB: Yasser Al Shahrani 85-rated (Al-Hilal)

Yasser Al Shahrani 85-rated (Al-Hilal) CB: Iago dos Santos 86-rated (Al Taawoun)

Iago dos Santos 86-rated (Al Taawoun) CB: Ahmed Hegazi 85-rated (Al Ittihad)

Ahmed Hegazi 85-rated (Al Ittihad) CDM: Éver Banega 91-rated (Al Shabab)

Éver Banega 91-rated (Al Shabab) CAM: Cristian Guanca 85-rated (Al Shabab)

Cristian Guanca 85-rated (Al Shabab) LM: Salem Al Dawsari 85-rated (Al Hilal)

Salem Al Dawsari 85-rated (Al Hilal) CAM: Romarinho 90-rated (Al Ittihad)

Romarinho 90-rated (Al Ittihad) RM: André Carrillo 88-rated (Al-Hilal)

André Carrillo 88-rated (Al-Hilal) ST: Bafétimbi Gomis 89-rated (Al-Hilal)

Bafétimbi Gomis 89-rated (Al-Hilal) ST: Carlos Strandberg 87-rated (Abha Club)

EA also added TOTS Petro SBC and TOTS te Vrede objectives today. Players can expect several SBCs and objectives to be released every week until the end of the promotion.