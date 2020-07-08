EA Sports adds new TOTW cards to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 29 for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures are done. The TOTW 29 will replace the former batch of TOTW players today at 12pm CT in FUT packs. The cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or earn some cards if you played in the last Weekend League.

The highest-rated players in TOTW 29 are a 91-rated version of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, a 91-rated version of Paulo Dybala from Piemonte Calcio, and an 88-rated version of Jamie Vardy from Leicester City.

The top performances from the week that was 👊#TOTW40, available from 6 p.m. UK #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/BRfhqVjoW1 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 8, 2020

Here are all of the TOTW cards that were added this week. Almost every TOTW card in this week’s set is below the current power curve in Ultimate Team, but you can still use some of them in squad-building challenges (SBC) or sell them for at least 10,000 FUT coins if you pack one.

First team

GK: Łukasz Skorupski 81-rated (Bologna)

Łukasz Skorupski 81-rated (Bologna) LB: Mário Rui 82-rated (Napoli)

Mário Rui 82-rated (Napoli) CB: James Tarkowski 86-rated (Burnley)

James Tarkowski 86-rated (Burnley) RB: Jesús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla) CM: Saúl Ñíguez 88-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 88-rated (Atlético Madrid) CM: Sander Berge 82-rated (Sheffield United)

Sander Berge 82-rated (Sheffield United) CAM: Nikola Vlašić 84-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Nikola Vlašić 84-rated (CSKA Moscow) CAM: Raúl García 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Raúl García 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) LW: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 91-rated (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 91-rated (Arsenal) ST: Paulo Dybala 91-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Paulo Dybala 91-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Jamie Vardy 88-rated (Leicester City)

Substitutes

GK: Alex McCarthy 81-rated (Southampton)

Alex McCarthy 81-rated (Southampton) RB: Pascal Schürpf 81-rated (FC Luzern)

Pascal Schürpf 81-rated (FC Luzern) CM: Óliver Torres 82-rated (Sevilla)

Óliver Torres 82-rated (Sevilla) RM: Karol Linetty 81-rated (Sampdoria)

Karol Linetty 81-rated (Sampdoria) LW: Saïd Benrahma 83-rated (Brentford)

Saïd Benrahma 83-rated (Brentford) RW: Matheus Pereira 84-rated (West Bromwich)

Matheus Pereira 84-rated (West Bromwich) ST: Alexis Sánchez 86-rated (Internazionale)

Reserves