EA says ICON SBCs will be back in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA will introduce the first set of ICON SBCs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team in November.

EA Sports released several details today concerning FIFA 21 Ultimate Team in its latest Pitch Notes article.

The new edition of FIFA 21 will launch worldwide on Oct. 9 and everyone who pre-ordered the Champions or Ultimate edition of FIFA 21 will have access on Oct. 6. EA, however, has confirmed that EA Play members will play ahead of everyone, starting on Oct. 1, and can earn special benefits such as unique cards and packs.

EA has updated its ICON program for FIFA 21, which should make the legendary players more accessible to every FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player, according to the devs. The most important feature regarding ICONs is that EA has brought back the ICON squad-building challenges (SBCs), which allow players to grind for these special cards.

The first batch of ICON SBCs will be introduced in November and will be available “long term, but not permanently,” according to EA. If you miss an ICON SBC, it’s not the end of the world since EA can release it again at a later date.

Although the majority of the FIFA Ultimate Team community wanted ICON SBCs again after EA removed them in FIFA 20, some players liked the concept of ICON Swaps, which allowed you to win ICON tokens and trade them for the ICON that you want. EA will use both features for the first time in Ultimate Team.

EA has also confirmed three new players for the One to Watch (OTW) set, which consists of live-cards of players that will be updated every time these players gain a Team of the Week (TOTW) version.

Martin Ødegaard (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool), and Achraf Hakimi (Internazionale) will be a part of the OTW set and will join the other trio that was announced earlier: Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), as well as Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur).

