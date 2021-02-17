EA reveals TOTW 21 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 21 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 21 cards will replace TOTW 20 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best standouts from the past week 🔥#TOTW 21 is available now in #FUT. #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/KE2xRXKNDL — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 17, 2021

The best players in TOTW 21 are an 88-rated version of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, an 88-rated version of Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale, an 86-rated version of Marcos Llorente from Atlético Madrid, and an 86-rated version of Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City.

Out of the top four players, only Lukaku and Llorente already have a TOTW version. The most recent cards have a higher rating than last year’s editions by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 21 cards.

First team

GK: Emiliano Martinez 84-rated (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martinez 84-rated (Aston Villa) CB: Vitorino Hilton 81-rated (Montpellier)

Vitorino Hilton 81-rated (Montpellier) CB: John Stones 85-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 85-rated (Manchester City) CB: Sebastián Coates 84-rated (Sporting)

Sebastián Coates 84-rated (Sporting) CM: Jordan Veretout 82-rated (Roma)

Jordan Veretout 82-rated (Roma) CM: Wilfred Ndidi 86-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 86-rated (Leicester City) RM: Ismaïla Sarr 82-rated (Watford)

Ismaïla Sarr 82-rated (Watford) CAM: Éver Banega 85-rated (Roma)

Éver Banega 85-rated (Roma) RM: Fernando Llorente 87-rated (Real Sociedad)

Fernando Llorente 87-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 88-rated (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 88-rated (Arsenal) ST: Romelu Lukaku 88-rated (Internazionale)

Bench