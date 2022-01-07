EA reveals second Headliners Team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can now get some incredible cards such as a 93-rated Salah and a 91-rated Kimmich if you're lucky.

EA Sports has released the second team of the Headliners promotion in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. The 15 new cards will be available through player packs and the FUT market.

The Headliners promo gives players special dynamic items with permanent upgrades but have the potential for more upgrades based on their individual and team performances in the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports

These cards can also get an additional one-time permanent upgrade if their club achieves four back-to-back wins during the domestic league season. The upgrade based on a team’s winning streak will be updated on the following Wednesday.

The first team featured cards such as 93-rated Kylian Mbappé, 91-rated Virgil van Dijk, and 89-rated Christopher Nkunku. This time the highest players in the second team are 93-rated Mohamed Salah, 91-rated Joshua Kimmich, and 90-rated João Cancelo.

Here are all the Headliners Team Two players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

RW: 93-rated Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

93-rated Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) CDM: 91-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

91-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) RB: 90-rated João Cancelo (Manchester City)

90-rated João Cancelo (Manchester City) LW: 88-rated Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

88-rated Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) CM: 88-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

88-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) ST: 88-rated Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes)

88-rated Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes) ST: 86-rated Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

86-rated Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) ST: 85-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

85-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 85-rated Arthur Theate (Bologna)

85-rated Arthur Theate (Bologna) ST: 84-rated Joselu Sanmartín (Deportivo Alavés)

84-rated Joselu Sanmartín (Deportivo Alavés) CB: 84-rated Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad)

EA also added a Headliners Dimitri Payet squad building challenge (SBC) and a Headliners Denis Zakaria set of objectives today that you can complete to get these cards.