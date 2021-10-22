EA reveals RTTK’s second team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Reud, Werner, and Jesús Navas are some of the players available in the pack this week.

EA Sports added the second team of the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promotion to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

There are 11 new RTTK players on the second team. This promo will follow the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

We go again 🤩🏆



Road to the Knockouts: Team 2️⃣



-More Special Player Items that get upgrades if their clubs reach the Knockout Stage of their European competition ↗️



-Get a potential 2nd boost w/ 3️⃣ wins in 4️⃣ Group Stage matches 📈



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/ShEaD6lmHF pic.twitter.com/vJsPKUelpK — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 22, 2021

The items released during the RTTK promo have the potential to earn two dynamic upgrades throughout the group stage of each tournament, aside from the initial upgrade for every player selected to the RTTK team.

The first way to get the upgrade is if the player’s team qualifies for the knockout stage of their current competition. The other way is if their club earns three wins in their four remaining group stage matches.

This team will be available in packs until the next squad takes its place next week. Here’s the second Road to the Knockouts team added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

CAM: Marco Reus 89-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Marco Reus 89-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Frenkie de Jong 89-rated (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong 89-rated (Barcelona) ST: Timo Werner 88-rated (Chelsea)

Timo Werner 88-rated (Chelsea) RB: Jesús Navas 87-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 87-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Fred Santos 85-rated (Manchester United)

Fred Santos 85-rated (Manchester United) CB: Lucas Veríssimo 82-rated (Benfica)

Lucas Veríssimo 82-rated (Benfica) CM: Youri Tielemans 86-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 86-rated (Leicester City) CB: Edmond Tapsoba 84-rated (Bayern Leverkusen)

Edmond Tapsoba 84-rated (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: Jordan Amavi 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Jordan Amavi 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RM: Krépin Diatta 82-rated (Monaco)

Krépin Diatta 82-rated (Monaco) LW: Stephan El Shaarawy 84-rated (Roma)

Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports

EA also released an RTTK Bernardo Silva SBC and RTTK Max Kruse objectives aside from team two today. More RTTK players will be introduced through SBCs and objectives along the way.