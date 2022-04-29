EA reveals Community TOTS in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players voted on the best soccer players across different leagues to receive an upgraded Team of the Season (TOTS) version in the game and the results are out today.

The voting happened from April 17 to 20 and the four attackers, five midfielders, five defenders, and one goalkeeper that received the most votes among the more than 80 selected players are featured in the Community TOTS.

The TOTS promotion celebrates the greatest players around the world considering their performance during the 2021-2022 season. Players can currently cast their vote to select the best Bundesliga players. The voting will be open until May 1 and the team will be revealed on May 13.

The voting for LaLiga players will start on May 3 and will be the last community-open voting to decide what players will receive a TOTS upgraded version. The LaLiga TOTS will be announced on May 20.

Several leagues will receive a TOTS across the months of May and June, such as the EFL, Saudi Pro League, and Liga Portugal. The promotion will culminate in the Ultimate TOTS being released on June 10.

EA also released two TOTS-themed set of objectives that reward players with a 90-rated TOTS version of Daniel Parejo from Villareal and an 89-rated TOTS Mauro Júnior from PSV. Players can even complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) to get a 90-rated TOTS Giacomo Raspadori from Sassoulo.

Here’s the full list of all the players added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today with the Community TOTS:

Attackers

LF: 92-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

92-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) ST: 96-rated Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid)

96-rated Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) ST: 89-rated Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg)

89-rated Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg) ST: 90-rated Gerard Moreno (Villareal)

Midfielders

CDM: 91-rated Fred Santos (Manchester United)

91-rated Fred Santos (Manchester United) RM: 92-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

92-rated Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) LM: 92-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atletico de Madrid)

92-rated Yannick Carrasco (Atletico de Madrid) CDM: 90-rated John Mcginn (Aston Villa)

90-rated John Mcginn (Aston Villa) CM: 90-rated Maxence Caqueret (Lyon)

Defenders

CB: 94-rated Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

94-rated Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) CB: 88-rated Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice)

88-rated Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice) LB: 88-rated Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)

88-rated Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) CB: 89-rated Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

89-rated Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: 88-rated Tino Livramento (Southampton)

Goalkeepers