EA releases TOTW 8 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Zouma was featured this week after his performance for the Hammers last weekend.

EA Sports added the eighth Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or when national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players on this TOTW are a 92-rated Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain, an 88-rated Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich, an 87-rated João Cancelo from Manchester City, and 86-rated Yann Sommer from Borussia M’gladbach.

As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the eighth TOTW cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LB: João Cancelo 87-rated (Manchester City)

João Cancelo 87-rated (Manchester City) LB: Marcos Acuña 86-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 86-rated (Sevilla) CB: Kurt Zouma 84-rated (West Ham)

Kurt Zouma 84-rated (West Ham) RWB: Jonathan Clauss 84-rated (RC Lens)

Jonathan Clauss 84-rated (RC Lens) CM: Leon Goretzka 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka 88-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Luis Alberto 86-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 86-rated (Lazio) CM: Sergi Darder 82-rated (Espanyol)

Sergi Darder 82-rated (Espanyol) LW: Neymar Jr. 92-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. 92-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Iago Aspas 86-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Iago Aspas 86-rated (Celta de Vigo) ST: Christopher Nkunku 86-rated (RB Leipzig)

