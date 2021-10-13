EA releases TOTW 4 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Mané, Navas, and Müller are some of the players coming to packs this week.

EA Sports added the fourth Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

International Break means some tasty in-forms. No 🚩 necessary.#TOTW 4 is available now in #FUT. #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/xfdvEd2dEd — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 13, 2021

The best players on this TOTW are a 90-rated Sadio Mané from Liverpool, an 89-rated Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain, an 88-rated Thomas Müller from Bayern Munich, an 86-rated Theo Hernández from Milan, and an 86-rated Mikel Oyarzabal from Real Sociedad.

As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the fourth TOTW cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: Keylor Navas 89-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 89-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LWB: Theo Hernández 86-rated (Milan)

Theo Hernández 86-rated (Milan) CB: Alessandro Bastoni 85-rated (Internazionale)

Alessandro Bastoni 85-rated (Internazionale) CB: Cristian Romero 84-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Cristian Romero 84-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: Thomas Müller 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 88-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 86-rated (Lazio)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 86-rated (Lazio) LW: Mikel Oyarzaba 86-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzaba 86-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool) RM: Raphinha Belloli 84-rated (Leeds United)

Raphinha Belloli 84-rated (Leeds United) CF: Memphis Depay 86-rated (Barcelona)

Memphis Depay 86-rated (Barcelona) ST: Roman Yaremchuk 81-rated (Benfica)

Bench