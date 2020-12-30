EA releases TOTW 14 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

It's the last TOTW of the year.

EA Sports added the Team of the Week (TOTW) 14 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 14 cards will replace the TOTW 13 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

Some of the top performers and performances from the week that was in the world of football. 🌍⚽️👊#TOTW14 is available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/h02l8CTEsj — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 30, 2020

The best players in TOTW 14 are a 90-rated version of Casemiro from Real Madrid, an 88-rated version of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, an 87-rated version of Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale, and an 86-rated version of Yannick Carrasco from Atlético de Madrid.

This is Casemiro’s first time receiving a TOTW card. Rashford, Martínez, and Carrasco already got TOTW versions earlier this year. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 14 cards.

First team

GK: Mike Maignan 84-rated (Olympique)

CB: Jason Denayer 84-rated (Lyon)

CB: Clément Lenglet 86-rated (Barcelona)

CB: Romain Saïss 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

CDM: Casemiro 90-rated (Real Madrid)

LM: Yannick Carrasco 86-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

LM: Marcus Rashford 88-rated (Manchester United)

ST: Luis Muriel 82-rated (Atalanta)

RM: João Cancelo 85-rated (Manchester City)

LF: Lautaro Martínez 87-rated (Internazionale)

ST: Omar Al Somah 84-rated (Al-Ahli)

