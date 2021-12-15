EA releases TOTW 13 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A 90-rated Courtois will be available for one week through packs.

Players can now find the Team of the Week (TOTW) 13 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA released 23 new cards today to replace last week’s TOTW players.

Among the new cards, the 90-rated Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid is the best, followed by an 89-rated Raheem Sterling from Montpellier, an 87-rated Nicolò Barella from Internazionale, and an 86-rated Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

Every week, EA creates a new version of the players who stood out during league matches or when national team games end. You only have one week to get this set of TOTW items until the next squad replaces this one. You can get these cards through the FUT market or from FUT packs if luck is on your side.

The best TOTW cards usually sell for a high price. If you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 13 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: 90-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

90-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) CB: 84-rated Duje Caleta-Car (Olympique de Marseille)

84-rated Duje Caleta-Car (Olympique de Marseille) RB: 84-rated Youcef Atal (OGC Nice)

84-rated Youcef Atal (OGC Nice) CB: 82-rated Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

82-rated Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) CDM: 87-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

87-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) CDM: 86-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

86-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CDM: 84-rated Thomas Delaney (Sevilla)

84-rated Thomas Delaney (Sevilla) RM: 84-rated Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

84-rated Ludovic Blas (Nantes) RW: 89-rated Raheem Sterling (Montpellier)

89-rated Raheem Sterling (Montpellier) ST: 84-rated Dušan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

84-rated Dušan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) LW: 84-rated Javier Puado (RCD Espanyol)

Bench