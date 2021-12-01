EA releases TOTW 11 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 11 to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.
This week’s best players on the TOTW are a 90-rated Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool, an 88-rated Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, an 86-rated Antoine Griezmann from Atlético de Madrid, and 86-rated Ilkay Gündogan from Manchester City.
Every week, EA creates a new version of the players who stood out during league matches or when national team games end. You only have one week to get this set of TOTW items until the next one replaces this squad. You can get these cards through the FUT market or from FUT packs if luck is on your side.
As most FIFA fans know, the best cards usually sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 11 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:
First team
- GK: 84-rated Anthony Lopes (Lyon)
- CB: 90-rated Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
- CB: 83-rated Rafael Tolói (Atalanta)
- LB: 82-rated Jonas Hector (Köln)
- CM: 88-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
- CM: 86-rated Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)
- CAM: 84-rated James Maddison (Leicester City)
- RM: 85-rated Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
- ST: 86-rated Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)
- ST: 85-rated Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes)
- RW: 84-rated Domenico Berardi 84-rated (Sassuolo)
Bench
- GK: 81-rated Diego López (RCD Espanyol)
- RWB: 81-rated Fabien Centonze (Metz)
- RM: 84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen)
- RM: 82-rated Ángel Mena (León)
- LM: 81-rate Juanmi (Real Betis)
- RW: 81-rated Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim)
- LM: 78-rated Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin)
- RW: 75-rated Hattan Bahebri (Al Shabab)
- LF: 82-rated Thomas Lehne Olsen (Lillestrøm SK)
- LW: 81-rated Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor)
- RB: 80-rated Alan Mozo (Pumas)
- ST: 80-rated Marco Ruben (Rosario Central)