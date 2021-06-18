EA releases second FOF Path to Glory team in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the second Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory team to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The FOF promotion celebrates the Euro World Cup in Russia and the Copa America by upgrading cards based on national team wins from these tournaments. Players can earn new special Player Item types for a variety of themed Squad Building Challenges and objectives.

The summertime fun don't stop! 😅⚽🔥 Festival of FUTball keeps rolling with the second Path to Glory side ↗️💪 Get more details on their potential upgrades and more ➡️ https://t.co/VGwVDsY7az #FUT #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/LejJwr5Yc1 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 18, 2021

Last week’s team included players such as 95-rated Haverts, 94-rated Foden, and 93-rated Sanchez. This week’s Path to Glory team includes the following players:

RW: Eden Hazard 95-rated (Real Madrid)

ST: Roberto Firmino 95-rated (Liverpool)

CM: Paul Pogba 95-rated (Manchester United)

ST: Josef Martínez 94-rated (Atlanta United)

RW: Alexis Sanchez 94-rated (Internazionale)

CM: Georginio Wijnaldum 93-rated (Liverpool)

CF: João Félix 93-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

LB: Ben Chilwell 93-rated (Chelsea)

ST: Álvaro Morata 93-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

RB: Leandro Paredes 92-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

CB: Éder Militão 92-rated (Real Madrid)

LW: Ante Rebić 91-rated (Milan)

CM: Nahitan Nández 90-rated (Cagliari)

CB: Lukas Klostermann 90-rated (RB Leipzig)

EA also released a 91-rated FOF Path to Glory Jack Grealish SBC and a 90-rated FOF Path to Glory Lucas Hernandez card today that players can earn by completing objectives as part of this second Path to Glory selection.

After a FOF Path to Glory item qualifies for an upgrade, the earliest the corresponding player item will be updated is the following Friday. If a FOF Path to Glory player is transferred or goes on loan during the event, the item will remain at their previous club until they qualify for an upgrade.

Players will also see new FOF items of national team players being released during the following days via SBCs and objectives. These are permanently upgraded special items that represent a different nation each release to help you upgrade your nation-themed squads throughout the event.