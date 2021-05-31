EA releases MLS and ROW TOTS teams in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced the U.S. and Canada’s Major League Soccer (MLS) and Rest of the World (ROW) Team of the Season (TOTS) teams to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Each team has 11 players in total. The highest-rated players from the MLS include 93-rated Luís “Nani” da Cunha from Orlando City, 92-rated Diego Rossi from Los Angeles FC, 91-rated Alejandro Pozuelo Melero from Toronto FC, and 90-rated Raúl Ruidíaz from Seattle Sounders.

The highest-rated players from the ROW team are 91-rated Cesar “Cesinha” Melo from Daegu FC, 90-rated Mislav Oršic from Dinamo Zagreb, 90-rated James Tavernier from Rangers, and 89-rated Florian Tardieu from Troyes.

These teams are a part of the minor leagues being released by EA when compared to the previous LaLiga and Bundesliga TOTS teams, for example. But they still have great players either way. This week’s highest-rated players are 93-rated Nani and 91-rated Cesinha, while the lowest are 85-rated Mensah and 85-rated Mannus, which aren’t bad cards.

Both teams have great players who can be a good addition to your team or be used as fodder. It all depends on your luck to get them from a FUT pack. The MLS and ROW TOTS teams will replace last week’s Chinese Super League (CSL) team, so you can now get one of these players in FUT packs for a limited time.

Here are all of the new MLS and ROW TOTS players who were added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

MLS TOTS

Andre Blake 87-rated (Philadelphia) LB: Kai Wagner 89-rated (Philadelphia)

Raúl Ruidíaz 91-rated (Seattle Sounders) ST: Diego Rossi 92-rated (Los Angeles FC)

ROW TOTS

Patson Daka 88-rated (RB Salzburg) ST: Jamie Maclaren 88-rated (Melbourne City)

EA also added a 91-rated MLS TOTS Blaise Matuidi SBC and a 91-rated TOTS Luis Rodríguez objectives today. Players can expect several SBCs and objectives to be released every week until the end of the promotion.