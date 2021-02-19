EA partners with BBC for FIFA 21 Global Series EU digital broadcast

Electronic Arts is partnering with the British Broadcasting Corporation to put the upcoming FIFA 21 Global Series in front of more viewers across the network’s digital platforms.

This means the regional qualifiers and playoffs for the FIFA Global Series Europe will air on the BBC iPlayer and both the BBC Sport website and app, starting with EU regional qualifier three on Feb. 20.

EA will continue to host its own broadcasts on the EA Sports FIFA Twitch and YouTube channels at the same time, but this is being used as another avenue to draw in viewers that might not be active on those platforms.

“We see FIFA competitive gaming as an extension of football fandom, and BBC is the ideal partner as it will allow millions of UK fans the opportunity to watch one of the most popular games played at the highest level,” EA Sports FIFA competitive gaming commissioner Brent Koning said.

The BBC iPlayer will provide live coverage of each FIFA match, up to eight hours per day, while it will also be available as a VOD on the platform for 30 days after it airs.

Here is the current schedule that EA and the BBC have layed out for viewers.

Regional Qualifier Three: Feb. 20 and 21

Regional Qualifier Four: March 20 and 21

Regional Qualifier Five: April 24 and 25

EU Playoffs: TBD

You can learn more about the FIFA 21 Global Series on the official EA Sports website.