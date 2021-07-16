EA launches FUTTIES promotion in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Players will earn rewards depending on how much they log into FIFA Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has brought back the FUTTIES promotion to celebrate the FUT 21 cycle. This campaign commemorates the best of what was already released during this FIFA 21 cycle—and launches some new content, too.

Player engagement will be essential during this promotion with the FUTTIES Player Pick Fan Votes and the FUTTIES Derby Day Team Event Voting.

FIFA fans will help decide which FUT Player Items will receive boosted FUTTIES Winner items for the Player Pick Fan Vote. Players will find loan versions of two FUTTIES Nominees on certain days and will have 24 hours to select and cast their vote.

The FUTTIES Nominee that receives the most votes will be released via a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) as an upgraded FUTTIES Winner item that week. The card that loses will be later considered for the FUTTIES “Close Call” Player SBCs toward the end of the promotion.

As for the Derby Day Team voting, fans can cast their vote through the objectives menu. The Active Team Event will allow players to select one of two FUTTIES Nominees again. Once the Nominee is selected, players can view their Nominee’s Event Objectives on the main Objectives screen.

Completing the objectives will earn you XP, which can help your player win the FUTTIES vote. The winning nominee will have a special FUTTIES Winner item available via Objectives after the Team Event concludes.

The promo will also include the FUTTIES Favorite Player SBCs themed around a specific month and a popular FUT Player Item from that period in the cycle. Special Player Items from FUT 21 will be re-released in three batches—and the first one was released today.

Eligible players will have the opportunity to claim extra reward packs based on their engagement with FUT 21. FIFA fans will have the entire duration of the FUTTIES promo to log in to FUT and claim their first reward packs if they’re qualified to receive them.

FUTTIES kicks off with the following first round of engagement rewards:

FUT Session Days* Loyalty Pack Reward 10 to 70 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack 71 to 160 Prime Gold Players Pack 161 to 235 Rare Mega Pack 236+ Ultimate Pack *Session Days are defined as logging in at least once into FIFA Ultimate Team or the FIFA Ultimate Team Companion App during a 24 hour period.

There will also be two additional opportunities to earn rewards based on how many times you log in over the course of the FUT 21 FUTTIES campaign. These rewards will be determined based on how many FUT Session Days you accumulate from July 16 to 25 and from July 16 to Aug. 9.