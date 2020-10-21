EA introduces TOTW 4 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 4 for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. The TOTW 4 cards will replace the TOTW 3 cards today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or, if you’re lucky enough, earn one of them from FUT packs.

The highest-rated players in TOTW 4 are an 89-rated version of Ederson de Moraes from Manchester City, an 87-rated version of Thomas Müller from Bayern Munich, an 86-rated version of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, and an 86-rated version of Timo Werner from Chelsea.

World class attackers for days 😍



TOTW 4 is now live in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/G90cyLxWoT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 21, 2020

The highest-rated TOTW cards will sell for a high price. But if you earn a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 4 cards.

First team

GK: Ederson de Moraes 89-rated (Manchester City)

Ederson de Moraes 89-rated (Manchester City) LB: Jordan Amavi 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Jordan Amavi 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Thomas Delaney 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Delaney 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: Alessandro Florenzi 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alessandro Florenzi 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: Dani Parejo 86-rated (Villarreal)

Dani Parejo 86-rated (Villarreal) LM: Jonathan Bamba 82-rated (Lille)

Jonathan Bamba 82-rated (Lille) CAM: Dani Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Dani Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: Thomas Müller 87-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 87-rated (Bayern Munich) CF: Memphis Depay 86-rated (Lyon)

Memphis Depay 86-rated (Lyon) ST: Marcus Rashford 86-rated (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford 86-rated (Manchester United) ST: Timo Werner 86-rated (Chelsea)

Bench