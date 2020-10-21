EA introduces TOTW 4 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 4 for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.
EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. The TOTW 4 cards will replace the TOTW 3 cards today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or, if you’re lucky enough, earn one of them from FUT packs.
The highest-rated players in TOTW 4 are an 89-rated version of Ederson de Moraes from Manchester City, an 87-rated version of Thomas Müller from Bayern Munich, an 86-rated version of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, and an 86-rated version of Timo Werner from Chelsea.
The highest-rated TOTW cards will sell for a high price. But if you earn a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 4 cards.
First team
- GK: Ederson de Moraes 89-rated (Manchester City)
- LB: Jordan Amavi 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)
- CB: Thomas Delaney 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- RB: Alessandro Florenzi 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CM: Dani Parejo 86-rated (Villarreal)
- LM: Jonathan Bamba 82-rated (Lille)
- CAM: Dani Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CAM: Thomas Müller 87-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CF: Memphis Depay 86-rated (Lyon)
- ST: Marcus Rashford 86-rated (Manchester United)
- ST: Timo Werner 86-rated (Chelsea)
Bench
- GK: Sergio Herrer 81-rated (Osasuna)
- CB: Connor Goldson 79-rated (Rangers)
- RWB: Joakim Mæhle 81-rated (Genk)
- CM: Raphael Holzhauser 78-rated (K Beerschot VA)
- RM: Yaw Yeboah 76-rated (Wisła Kraków)
- LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 86-rated (Real Sociedad)
- RW: Jonathan Levi 76-rated (IFK Norrköping)
- CAM: Mohammed Kudus 81-rated (Ajax)
- ST: Mario Gavranović 76-rated (Dinamo Zagreb)
- ST: Youssef El Arabi 82-rated (Olympiacos)
- ST: Victor Osimhen 82-rated (Napoli)
- ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 85-rated (Milan)