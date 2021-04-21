EA introduces TOTW 30 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 30 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 30 cards will replace TOTW 29 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

Some of the top performances from another thrilling week of domestic league play 🙌#TOTW 30 is now available in #FUT in #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/4C1KUqbSUR — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 21, 2021

The best players in TOTW 30 are a 91-rated Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid, an 89-rated Ciro Immobile from Lazio, an 88-rated Christian Eriksen from Internazionale, an 87-rated Kevin Volland from Monaco, and an 86-rated Gylfi Sigurðsson from Everton.

All of these top players already have multiple special cards and at least one more TOTW version. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 30 cards.

First team

GK: Thibaut Courtois 91-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 91-rated (Real Madrid) LWB: Christian Günter 84-rated (Freiburg)

Christian Günter 84-rated (Freiburg) CB: Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) CM: Christian Eriksen 88-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 88-rated (Internazionale) ST: Jean-Pierre Nsame 86-rated (Young Boys)

Jean-Pierre Nsame 86-rated (Young Boys) LM: Gylfi Sigurðsson 86-rated (Everton)

Gylfi Sigurðsson 86-rated (Everton) RF: Kevin Volland 87-rated (Monaco)

Kevin Volland 87-rated (Monaco) RM: Domenico Berardi 85-rated (Sassuolo)

Domenico Berardi 85-rated (Sassuolo) ST: Ciro Immobile 89-rated (Lazio)

Ciro Immobile 89-rated (Lazio) ST: Roman Yaremchuk 86-rated (Gent)

Bench