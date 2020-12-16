EA introduces TOTW 12 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 12 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 12 cards will replace the TOTW 11 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 12 are an 89-rated version of Toni Kroos from Real Madrid, an 88-rated version of Jamie Vardy from Leicester City, an 86-rated version of Hirving Lozano from Napoli.

This week’s team isn’t the best, especially when you compare it to TOTW 11, which included Salah and Son’s first Inform versions. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 11 cards.

First team

GK: Andrea Consigli 84-rated (Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio)

Andrea Consigli 84-rated (Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio) CB: Jules Koundé 82-rated (Sevilla FC)

Jules Koundé 82-rated (Sevilla FC) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: James Tavernierr 84-rated (Rangers)

James Tavernierr 84-rated (Rangers) CM: Toni Kroos 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 89-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Carlos Soler 84-rated (Valencia CF)

Carlos Soler 84-rated (Valencia CF) LM: Jonathan Bamba 84-rated (Lille)

Jonathan Bamba 84-rated (Lille) CAM: Dani Olmo 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

Dani Olmo 84-rated (RB Leipzig) RM: Hirving Lozano 86-rated (Napoli)

Hirving Lozano 86-rated (Napoli) LF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 91-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 91-rated (Roma) ST: Jamie Vardy 88-rated (Leicester City)

Bench