EA introduces second set of OTW cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

These cards will be available for one week.

EA Sports added the second set of Ones to Watch (OTW) special cards to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

OTW cards are given to soccer players who transferred to a new team for the 2020-21 season. Kai Havertz, for example, moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea in September. The OTW version of a player is updated every time they earn a Team of the Week (TOTW) card, so they’re a valuable asset—especially if the player in question scores goals regularly, which is the easiest way to earn a TOTW card.

The second set of OTW cards will replace the first batch in packs starting today at 12pm CT. Those cards will be in packs until next Friday, Oct. 23, at 12pm CT when EA removes them. You can buy packs to test your luck or gain packs through FUT Draft mode, Squad Battles, and the Weekend League, which will give you packs as rewards.

Ones to Watch Team 2 is available now 😎 https://t.co/ZL9RkW2pLT #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/T9C8WAddr2 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 16, 2020

Off to a flying start for the Toffees 🔥@jamesdrodriguez is One to Watch. Squad Building Challenge now available in #FUT21 #OTW pic.twitter.com/6ALOul3uEd — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 16, 2020

Aside from packs, there’s one more OTW card available. EA added OTW James Rodríguez from Everton in a squad-building challenge (SBC). You’ll have until Oct. 23 to complete Rodríguez’s SBC.

Here are all of the OTW cards that EA added today.

Available in packs

Kai Havertz 85-rated (Chelsea)

Leroy Sané 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thiago Alcântara 85-rated (Liverpool)

Arthur 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Nélson Semedo 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Barcelona)

Rodrigo Moreno 82-rated (Leeds United)

Ferrán Torres 81-rated (Manchester City)

Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Jonathan David 77-rated (Lille)

SBC