EA introduces first TOTS teams to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added the first teams of the Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion to FIFA 21 today: the Community TOTS and the EFL TOTS.

This is one of the most anticipated promotions of the franchise. It celebrates and highlights the best players who made the greatest impact for their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

The Community and the EFL TOTS feature players from the EFL Championship, League 1, and League 2 in the 2020-21 season. Here’s the EFL Team of the Season and their ratings:

Tim Krul 86-rated (Norwich City)

Max Aarons 87-rated (Norwich City)

Michał Helik 86-rated (Barnsley)

Callum Elder 85-rated (Hull City)

Ricardo Santos 85-rated (Bolton Wanderers)

Emiliano Buendía 91-rared (Norwich City)

Will Hughes 88-rated (Watford)

Matt Jay 85-rated (Exeter City)

George Honeyman 85-rated (Hull City)

Jorge Grant 85-rated (Lincoln City)

Ivan Toney 90-rated (Brentford)

Teemu Pukki 86-rated (Norwich City)

Jonson Clarke-Harris 88-rated (Peterborough United)

Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld 88-rated (Bournemouth)

Paul Mullin 85-rated (Cambridge United)

Players had until April 21 to vote for their preferred TOTS as well, allowing them to build their perfect team from seven goalkeepers, 25 defenders, 34 midfielders, and 33 attackers.

The chosen Community TOTS features names such as Federico Valverde from Real Madrid, David Alaba from Bayern Munich, and Josip Iličić from Atalanta.

Your votes have been counted… 🗳



Here is your #FIFA21 Community Team of the Season 🔥



For more exclusive #FUT content follow 👉 https://t.co/n2C74HjvXV#TOTS pic.twitter.com/b2OPs90hxn — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 23, 2021

Here are the Community TOTS players of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team:

Federico Valverde 92-rated (Real Madrid)

Harvey Barnes 92-rated (Leicester City)

David Alba 92-rated (Bayern Munich)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 92-rated (Manchester City)

Mukiele 90-rated (RB Leipzig)

Tanguy Ndombele 90-rared (Tottenham Hotspur)

Leon Bailey 90-rated (Bayern Leverkusen)

Christopher Nkunku 89-rated (Rb Leipzig)

Piotr Zieliński 89-rated (Napoli)

Alphonse Areola 89-rated (Fulham)

Nicolás Tagliafico 90-rated (Ajax)

Odsonne Edouard 88-rated (Celtic)

Moise Kean 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Connor Goldson 87-rated (Rangers)

Josip Iličić 85-rated (Atalanta)

EA also added TOTS Correa and TOTS Powell objectives, as well as the TOTS Federico Chiesa SBC today. Players can expect several SBCs and objectives to be released every week until the end of the promotion.